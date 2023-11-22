Does Zenless Zone Zero have multiplayer co-op?

The next big title from the gacha geniuses over at miHoYo is Zenless Zone Zero, an urban fantasy RPG slowly making its way toward an official release.

ZZZ focuses on a crisis called the Hollows overtaking the world and the last remaining civilization of New Eridu. If you’re hoping to explore this world with friends, you may be wondering whether or not it’s expected to have multiplayer or co-op features.

Is Zenless Zone Zero a multiplayer or co-op game?

There has been no official information about whether or not ZZZ will be multiplayer or co-op, but based on miHoYo’s current roster of games, most fans are expecting it will be.

There are going to be tons of unique characters you can unlock. Image via miHoYo

Most of the dev’s games are primarily built around single-player functions with multiplayer or co-op available as a more limited feature. In Genshin Impact, you can take on bosses or explore the vast open world with other players, while Honkai: Star Rail currently only has a very limited system where all you can do is send messages and borrow other players’ characters. Honkai Impact 3rd also has a multiplayer feature.

This means ZZZ could adopt a much more immersive multiplayer style like Genshin or take a less intense one like Honkai: Star Rail. But it’s also possible ZZZ will launch without multiplayer or co-op and build upon this feature in later updates, as most players currently hope the plan is with Honkai: Star Rail.

Although Honkai: Star Rail doesn’t have an official multiplayer or co-op feature as Genshin does, the devs have built upon the limited ones over a couple of updates. Because of this, most players are expecting more expansions to it in the future—and the same could also possibly apply to ZZZ since it seems to be fairly similar in style.

For now, ZZZ’s status as a multiplayer or co-op game is entirely undetermined, but we’re likely to obtain more information as the devs release beta tests and move toward the eventual release date of the game. It’s expected to probably launch sometime in 2024, so we’ll likely learn more about it in the coming months.