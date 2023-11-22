When does Zenless Zone Zero close beta start?

You'll have quite some time to discover the latest additions of the game in development.

Zenless Zone Zero is slowly approaching its release, and a new closed beta test is launching to show the game’s latest iteration. It will be the next HoYoverse’s title, emerging players in a whole new urban atmosphere.

ZZZ is a gacha game set up in a futuristic world, with fast-paced action and wide exploration. It’s still unclear what is the time window for its upcoming release, but it has yet to see an open beta test. The next one is going to be only available for a limited number of lucky players.

For over a week, HoYoverse fans can explore the city of Eridu in the shoes of the characters they want, from a roster that was widened ahead of the beta test.

Zenless Zone Zero‘s close beta start date

The test won’t be open to all. Image via HoYoverse

The closed beta test for ZZZ is planned to start on Nov. 23, at 9pm CT. It’s still unclear when is the end date for the test, however. Players who have been selected should receive an email from HoYoverse, notifying them of their access.

In addition, it’s no longer possible to sign up for the ZZZ closed beta test. They were closed up on Nov. 17, a week before its launch. You’ll still have your chances for the next beta test, though, when that rolls around. Meanwhile, you can discover all the new content through the other player’s access, as a release window has yet to be revealed.