Category:
General

Does Wuthering Waves have controller support?

It obviously will on PlayStation.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 07:43 am
close up of wuthering waves character
Image via Kuro Games

As a PC and mobile game, prospective Wuthering Waves players are eager to know if they can play with a controller or if they have to use a mouse and keyboard/touch controls.

Recommended Videos

It’d make sense for Wuthering Waves to offer controller support, considering similar free-to-play RPGs like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail allow you to use a controller on PC and mobile. Plus, having such an option would make some people more willing to give Wuthering Waves a shot and potentially grow its audience. The closed beta tests omitted controller support, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the final release will follow suit.

Will Wuthering Waves receive controller support on PC and mobile?

encounter in wuthering waves
It’s a matter of when, not if. Image via Kuro Games

Yes, in a special Wuthering Waves livestream on March 29, developer Kuro Games confirmed controller support is in the works: “We are largely done with the gamepad controller support and customizable key settings for Wuthering Waves.” Some of the gameplay footage also featured button inputs for an Xbox controller, which is a tad ironic considering Wuthering Waves isn’t scheduled to release for Xbox consoles. Presumably, the PC and mobile versions of Wuthering Waves will have compatibility with PlayStation controllers as well, since the game is also coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Kuro Games has not confirmed, though, whether controller support will be available when Wuthering Waves releases. So, those who prefer playing with a controller may need to wait a while longer. If you’re not particularly bothered either way, you can pre-register for Wuthering Waves, which will net you some extra in-game bonuses. Make sure your PC or mobile device has the appropriate specs to run it before you commit, though Wuthering Waves is free-to-play, so you don’t need to worry about putting money down for it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stellar Blade release countdown: Exact start time and date
EVE in stellar blade
Category: General
General
Stellar Blade release countdown: Exact start time and date
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Three Resonators sitting at a cafe table
Category: General
General
Wuthering Waves system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves and all rewards
flying gameplay in wuthering waves
Category: General
General
How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves and all rewards
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stellar Blade release countdown: Exact start time and date
EVE in stellar blade
Category: General
General
Stellar Blade release countdown: Exact start time and date
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Three Resonators sitting at a cafe table
Category: General
General
Wuthering Waves system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves and all rewards
flying gameplay in wuthering waves
Category: General
General
How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves and all rewards
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 5, 2024
Author
Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports covering all kinds of gaming news. A graduate in Computer Games Design and Creative Writing from Brunel University who's been writing about games since 2014. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.