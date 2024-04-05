Does Wuthering Waves have controller support?

As a PC and mobile game, prospective Wuthering Waves players are eager to know if they can play with a controller or if they have to use a mouse and keyboard/touch controls.

It’d make sense for Wuthering Waves to offer controller support, considering similar free-to-play RPGs like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail allow you to use a controller on PC and mobile. Plus, having such an option would make some people more willing to give Wuthering Waves a shot and potentially grow its audience. The closed beta tests omitted controller support, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the final release will follow suit.

Will Wuthering Waves receive controller support on PC and mobile?

Yes, in a special Wuthering Waves livestream on March 29, developer Kuro Games confirmed controller support is in the works: “We are largely done with the gamepad controller support and customizable key settings for Wuthering Waves.” Some of the gameplay footage also featured button inputs for an Xbox controller, which is a tad ironic considering Wuthering Waves isn’t scheduled to release for Xbox consoles. Presumably, the PC and mobile versions of Wuthering Waves will have compatibility with PlayStation controllers as well, since the game is also coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Kuro Games has not confirmed, though, whether controller support will be available when Wuthering Waves releases. So, those who prefer playing with a controller may need to wait a while longer. If you’re not particularly bothered either way, you can pre-register for Wuthering Waves, which will net you some extra in-game bonuses. Make sure your PC or mobile device has the appropriate specs to run it before you commit, though Wuthering Waves is free-to-play, so you don’t need to worry about putting money down for it.

