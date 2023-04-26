Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support?

While Honkai Star Rail launched on April 25 on various platforms, there is no console option, and the PlayStation launch date hasn’t been revealed. That doesn’t mean you can’t use a controller while adventuring across the stars though.

For many, using a controller means they can play games easier, it’s more comfortable to use, and it can be much more convenient. So, if you want to use a controller with Honkai Star Rail, here’s everything you need to know.

Honkai Star Rail controller support, explained

Honkai Star Rail does have controller support on both PC and mobile. Depending on your controller type, it can be a matter of plugging it in and playing. But this isn’t always the case. Specific mobile controllers require you to connect via Bluetooth, while others can connect through cables. It just depends on the type of controller.

For the PC, a good but pricey wired option includes the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro. But it is quite large, and from experience, I’ve found the intense vibrations can be a little too much at times. And for mobile, Razer offers two types of controllers, one for iPhone and the other for Android, called the Razer Kishi V2, that’s wired and has a built-in phone dock.

It’s important to note for certain features you may still need to use your phone touch screen. Although the back and forth can be tedious, it’s not too terrible.

And you may want to consider purchasing a phone-holder clip, which clips onto your controller and allows you to hold your phone and controller at the same time. Or, if you aren’t too fond of pairing a Bluetooth device, there are cables you can buy that can connect from your controller to your phone for quick and easy gaming.

If you’re ready to start playing Honkai Star Rail, it does offer controller support for both PC and mobile.