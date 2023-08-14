In theory, it would be a no-brainer for Red Dead Redemption 2 to feature cross-platform play.

After all, Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer mode—formally known by Rockstar Games as Red Dead Online—emphasizes the idea of lone travelers banding together in posses, working and riding alongside one another throughout the American West in activities, missions, and free roam.

Considering it’s now been several years since Red Dead Redemption 2’s record-shattering launch in 2018, the second-highest-grossing entertainment launch of all time, it certainly still remains worth begging the question—does the multiplayer experience feature crossplay? Here’s the breakdown.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 cross-platform?

At the time of writing, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online still do not support any crossplay features or settings. Matchmaking in Red Dead Online, as well as progression, remains divided by the traditionally established lines of PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The game does feature cross-generation support, however, meaning those on console can play with others within Sony and Microsoft’s respective ecosystems.

Related: Red Dead Redemption is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but it ain’t cheap

Rockstar Games has developed a reputation for not supporting crossplay. Image via Rockstar Games

Is crossplay coming to Red Dead Online?

Unfortunately, it remains very unlikely that crossplay will ever be added to Red Dead Online. In July 2022, Rockstar revealed that although it still intends to keep the game updated with many smaller patches, Red Dead Online will no longer be receiving any major updates as the publisher focuses on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Related: Red Dead Redemption’s PS4 and Switch release is ratioed by unhappy fans

Considering how much of an undertaking adding cross-platform support to a game post-launch seems to be, this all but seems to shut the door on the feature potentially being released down the line. Of course, Rockstar’s other flagship open-world, multiplayer experience that still happens to receive regular updates, GTA Online, still also doesn’t have crossplay either, so it remains to be seen if the studio will ever find that adding such a feature would be worth the time and effort.

About the author