Red Dead Redemption is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but it ain’t cheap

It’s not quite a remake, but it’ll have to do. Red Dead Redemption is making its way to both PS4 and the Nintendo Switch via their respective online stores on Aug. 17, with physical releases coming on Oct. 13. The PS4 version will be fully backward compatible with PS5, so this is likely the closest to a PS5 remake/remaster of the modern classic we’re going to get.

Both versions of the game will cost $49.99 and are coming with some additional language support: Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

In the press release Dot Esports received, the game was not called a remake or a remaster, but “a new conversion by Double Eleven Studios.” So, all the rumors of a new version of the game coming out were somewhat correct, it’s just not to the scope we’d have hoped for.

This is good news for Switch owners who never had a PS3 or Xbox 360 as they’ll get to enjoy the game for the first time. I’ll admit the price tag does seem steep for a port—sorry, “conversion”—of a 13-year-old game, especially when Rockstar already rakes in so much money from GTA Online, but what can you do? Wait for a sale, I guess.

Still, I can’t wait to jump back into the dusty boots of John Marston. Red Dead Redemption is one of my favorite games, but due to the limitations of my dying PS3, I don’t revisit it. The Undead Nightmare DLC was also one of the best zombie games ever made, so I’m excited to get stuck in again on my PS5.

