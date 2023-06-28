Red Dead Redemption remaster hopes are closer after age rating leak

Red Dead Redemption and its prequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, are two of the best video games ever made, and fans of the series have been clamoring for a current-gen remake or remaster for years. Our prayers may have finally been answered, as a fresh age rating for RDR has been spotted in Korea.

As reported by IGN, Twitter user Idle Sloth spotted the rating just a few hours ago. This sparks hope for a remaster or remake as a new rating likely points to a new release. The most reasonable assumption is therefore Red Dead Redemption but with a fresh paint of coat.

(FYI) Red Dead Redemption rated in Korea in 2023 🇰🇷



Looks like the rumors were true, we're getting a remastered with RDR2 graphics



A remaster with the graphics and systems of Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the best-looking games ever, would certainly satisfy my desire to revisit the Wild West, but given the flop that was GTA: The Trilogy, not everyone is convinced this project will work.

People are keeping their expectations low, hoping to simply get a port to current-gen consoles, “but if they add more QoL, then great,” Xaendr24Olivera writes on Twitter. Others have noted that the original is already playable at 4K on an Xbox Series X, but “getting RDR2 mechanics/gameplay is what I would be looking forward to.“

Personally, I just hope a remake, remaster, or port comes packaged with Undead Nightmare, arguably the best zombie game ever made. Better than Dead Island 2, even.

