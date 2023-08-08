Red Dead Redemption’s PS4 and Switch release is ratioed by unhappy fans

For years, I and other fans have wanted a remake or remaster of Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar’s modern classic cowboy adventure. With the release of the sequel, we thought we might be getting a version with its improved features, but it turns out we’re just paying $49.99 for a port. Angry Red Dead Redemption fans have aired their complaints on YouTube

“I have to give credit to Rockstar. They managed to not even reach even my lowest expectations,” damienrahul5855 writes, currently the top comment sitting at over 9,400 likes. The trailer itself has, at the time of writing, 32,000 likes and 83,000 dislikes—quite the ratio.

One very interesting point raised in the comment section is the responsibility of video game developers to preserve their artistic and cultural legacies. Red Dead Redemption is in museums, and yet Rockstar has done “the bare minimum [to] take the easy money,” DaPunkNdFunk writes.

The comment that best sums it all up, and shows why people are mad at the price tag, is from xhotbarbie. “Thank you for announcing the release of a 13 year old game onto a 10 year old console. Very nice of you, Rockstar!”

Red Dead Redemption on PS4 will also work on PS5, but it’s far from the kind of care we’d expect from a company as prestigious as Rockstar. Rockstar didn’t actually make the port, it’s been handled by Double Eleven Studios. It could be Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two that’s made this decision, and not Rockstar itself.

This port will launch digitally on Aug. 17 with physical copies coming Oct. 13.

