Lethal Company is challenging and scary at the best of times, so it’s not surprising that players might think about cheating to make it less intense. However, the developers have not made it easy to cheat in the game at all.

Does Lethal Company have cheats?

No, Lethal Company does not have cheats. There’s no official cheat menu or even some form of cheat commands in the game at all. So, players must work their way through the challenges on each moon and try their best to survive, playing as it was meant to be played. That said, there is a way to get around not having cheats, which I’ll explain more about later.

Does Lethal Company have console commands?

No, Lethal Company doesn’t have console commands, at least not in the usual way.

Instead of a console, there’s a computer terminal that works like a console but only for in-game purposes. This means there are no commands that can be used for cheating. But since the game is still in early access, the developers might add a console and console commands later to let players customize their lobbies more.

Can you enter any cheats on the computer terminal in Lethal Company?

No, you can’t use cheats on the computer terminal in Lethal Company. There are no special cheat commands like god mode or no clip that you might find in other survival-horror games. The only options you have are commands like Bestiary, Moons, Ping, Scan, Store, and View Monitor. These are all within the game’s rules and help you play the game the right way.

Are there any alternatives to cheats in Lethal Company?

The only way to cheat in Lethal Company is by using mods that change the game’s rules. For example, a mod like LethalFashion lets you start the game with certain equipment and items already available. Another mod, MikesTweaks, lets you increase your health and stamina to make the game easier.