Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have multiplayer?

The magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to interact with beloved Disney characters and befriend them while also working hard to restore the valley they live in.

Although the game is still in an early access state, the valley is already full of many Disney characters to interact with. But players may find themselves wondering whether they can have a real-life friend join in on the fun with a multiplayer mode.

The valley is certainly packed with content for players to delve into on their own, but players likely can’t help but wonder what it would be like to farm or fish with another player at their side. If you’re hoping to embark on a magical Disney journey with a friend in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s all you need to know about the multiplayer feature.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer?

As of January 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley does not have a way for players to enjoy the game with friends. But Gameloft has promised that this will change and teased an upcoming multiplayer mode that will arrive in the future through its roadmap previewing all that will be released over the course of 2023.

When will multiplayer arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s roadmap for 2023 provides specific months for some of the features, including the addition of Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen in February, alongside a new Star Path celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary, the arrival of Simba and what is likely The Lion King Realm to go with him plus another Star Path celebrating the Disney Theme Parks in April, and a princess character that may be Vanellope Von Schweets from Wreck-It-Ralph plus a main story continuation in early summer. But outside of this information, the other teased updates, multiplayer included, have no dates or timeline associated with them outside of their definitive release in 2023.

Based on how the roadmap is laid out, it is possible that multiplayer won’t be added until the second half of 2023. But it is listed alongside some other features that are sure to be sprinkled in throughout the year, including new clothing, motifs, furniture, and decorations, so there is also a chance that it may be added sooner than players think.

Because multiplayer is a pretty big addition, it is probably most likely to not be released until later on in 2023. The first half of the year seems to be pretty packed with Disney content, so players will likely be busy enough even without this feature.

Gameloft has not provided any official dates or information as to when multiplayer will be released. It is likely that players will get some heads up before it drops. This article will be updated as more information is shared.