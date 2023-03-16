Disney Lorcana prices unveiled alongside Tinker Bell spoiler

Spring is almost upon us, and Ravensburger celebrated by dropping another Disney Lorcana TCG spoiler today in addition to product prices for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.

Magic is in the air as TCG players eagerly await the spring gameplay reveal of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter. Ravensburger and Disney have slowly been dropping card spoilers on Twitter, leaving players to speculate on gameplay and mechanics. Product information for The First Chapter has been available for some time, but without a price attached to it.

All that changed today through an exclusive that dropped prices for three of Disney Lorcana’s products, along with release dates for The Second Chapter and Tinker Bell as a Steel card.

Prices for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter

Image via Disney and Ravensburger

Prices for card games have been on the rise, especially with supplemental products like the upcoming Commander Masters set in Magic: The Gathering. The prices for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter seem to align with what other TCG companies are charging for regular set products.

Starter deck: $16.99

Booster pack: $5.99

Gift set: $29.99

Illumineer’s Trove: $49.99

Players can get their hands on Disney Lorcana booster packs, starter decks, and the Illumineer’s Trove on Aug. 18 at local game stores and on Sept. 1 through major retailers.

Disney Lorcana: The Second Chapter

There are four chapters, or sets, that Ravensburg and Disney will launch over the course of the next year—one set per quarter. The Second Chapter has a local game store release date of Nov. 17 while major retail outlets will have the product available on Dec. 1. No other details for the second set of Disney Lorcana have been revealed at time of writing.

Tinker Bell Disney Lorcana spoiler

Revealed today by GamesRadar in addition to The First Chapter’s product prices and release dates for the second chapter was Tinker Bell, the third Steel card character revealed so far.

Tinker Bell

The first Steel character previewed was Captain Hook, followed by Gantu. Both Disney Lorcana spoilers appear to have a Challenger or attack-heavy theme, similar to an Aggro deck. Tinker Bell reinforces this theory as the third Steel card, having an ability called Battle Plans that allows players to tap Tinker Bell, then draw a card and discard a card.

The mechanic is similar to one found in MTG Aggro decks, which allows players to toss cards that aren’t beneficial while potentially drawing a card that is to keep pressure on an opponent.

All images via Disney and Ravensburger.