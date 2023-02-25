Alarming MTG Commander Masters box preorder prices soar past $400

Preorder prices for Magic: The Gathering products are pushing price point limits, with the upcoming Commander Masters set booster box getting listed on Amazon for over $400.

Skyrocketing preorder prices for certain MTG products are becoming the new normal. In the past year, Magic sets like Double Masters 2022, Warhammer 40k Commander Precon decks, and Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat edition preorders saw price increases prior to the products’ release date. And now the same is happening with MTG Commander Masters.

Amazon preorder prices for Commander Masters set booster boxes have breached $400, listed on Feb. 25 for $419.99. Draft booster boxes are listed at $309.76. These prices dramatically differ from what was recorded a few days ago, according to a Reddit user who posted the initial preorder prices following the Commander Masters reveal earlier this week.

Image via WotC

The initial preorder prices on Amazon were $312.30 for a Commander Masters Draft booster box and $360.54 for a set booster box. Similar markups took place with the recent demand for the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat edition, although it wasn’t Amazon that jacked the price up for the MTG product. Original preorder prices for the Compleat bundle were around $80, which Amazon honored until it sold out, while online retailers have the preorder listed for around $130.

Preorder price hikes on unique MTG products are a disturbing trend, especially with sets like The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth slated to drop this summer. But as long as consumers are willing to pay the prices, it’s unlikely that the trend will stop anytime soon.