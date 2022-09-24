Disney Dreamlight Valley Crashing on Nintendo Switch? Here’s How to Fix It

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will come across various quests which require them to explore special locations like the Mystical Cave or the Ice Cavern. Some of these locations are unique and can be accessed after starting a questline. While completing Mickey Mouse’s quests in the game, you will get The Secret Door mission. This is the final quest available for Mickey when you reach Friendship Level 10. Interact with the NPC, and he will reward you with a chest that has a memory image of a hidden door.

Interact with Mickey Mouse after opening the chest, and he presents players with a riddle. The riddle is a clue for finding this location, and it goes, “Turrets and towers you will behold. Within: a door for things new and old.” This Secret Door is located at the Dream Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So, if you want to complete this quest, we have you covered with the necessary steps. Here’s how to find and unlock Mickey’s Secret Door in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Mickey’s Secret Door in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

Mickey’s Secret Door is located at Dream Castle. After entering the castle, look at the right corner covered by plants. The Secret Door is hidden behind the plants on the lowest level beside the right staircase in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Follow the yellow circle on the image above to see the exact location of The Secret Door. Interact with the door, and speak to Mickey afterward. You cannot unlock the door with the usual means, and you need special gemstones for this quest.

How to unlock Mickey’s Secret Door in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

After finding The Secret Door, players must find four different types of gemstones. You will need one Garnet, one Citrine, one Aquamarine, and one Tourmaline. Locate the dark rocks with these minerals, and use your pickaxe tool to collect the gems. We recommend bringing a companion with Mining Bonus to get more gems out of these rocks.

Citrine : Found at Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust

: Found at Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust Garnet : Found at Peaceful Meadows and Plaza

: Found at Peaceful Meadows and Plaza Aquamarine : Found at Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach

: Found at Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach Tourmaline: Found at Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau

Once you have all four gems, head to the Dream Castle and place them near The Secret Door. Interact with Mickey to complete the quest, and he will reward you with the Enchanting Fountain. There are several chests in this room, and you’ll also find a bookshelf here. Locate the Conspicuous Book and place it on the bookshelf to open another room with many more chests.