Dead Space remake trophy list: All trophies and achievements

It's gonna take at least two games to get all the achievements.

Dead Space (2023) brings players back to an evolved Ishimura, teeming with monstrous Necromorphs and humans with terrible motives. There is a lot to accomplish on the ship, with Isaac Clarke often having to push past horrifying moments to save his crew and the people he cares about. Like with many games, there are a wide number of achievements that players can get.

There are 47 achievements in total in Dead Space (2023), with four of them hidden, likely to prevent spoilers or give players hints on how to unlock them. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the trophies and achievements that are a part of the Dead Space remake.

All trophies and achievements in Dead Space (2023)

These trophies range from just playing through the game to looking for hidden objects around the map. It may take more than one run to unlock all of these trophies, with the game providing ample reason to explore past the path it sets you on. Be aware that some of these achievements may lightly spoil some of the game’s story.

Marksman: Dismember 50 limbs

Complete Chapter Three on any difficulty Brute Force: Kill a Brute

Complete Chapter Five on any difficulty Story Teller: Collect 75 logs

Dismember 500 limbs Exterminator: Kill the Leviathan

Kill 30 enemies with a flamethrower Final Regeneration: Discover the Hunter’s origins

Complete Chapter Nine on any difficulty Full Clearance: Create the Master Security Override

Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack Whole Again: Pursue Nicole’s investigation

Find the Peng treasure Legend Teller: Collect 150 logs

Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun Mindless Prey: Kill the Hive Mind

Complete the game in Impossible mode Trusted Contractor: Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty

Install every weapon upgrade A Cut Above: Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper

Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam One Gun: Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter

Place 25 items in Storage Merchant: Collect all schematics

Pin an enemy Freeze: Use Stasis on 50 enemies

Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time (Secret) Reunion: See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode

That’s all you need to know about the achievements in the Dead Space remake and how to unlock them.