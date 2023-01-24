Dead Space remake trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Dead Space (2023) brings players back to an evolved Ishimura, teeming with monstrous Necromorphs and humans with terrible motives. There is a lot to accomplish on the ship, with Isaac Clarke often having to push past horrifying moments to save his crew and the people he cares about. Like with many games, there are a wide number of achievements that players can get.
There are 47 achievements in total in Dead Space (2023), with four of them hidden, likely to prevent spoilers or give players hints on how to unlock them. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the trophies and achievements that are a part of the Dead Space remake.
All trophies and achievements in Dead Space (2023)
These trophies range from just playing through the game to looking for hidden objects around the map. It may take more than one run to unlock all of these trophies, with the game providing ample reason to explore past the path it sets you on. Be aware that some of these achievements may lightly spoil some of the game’s story.
- Marksman: Dismember 50 limbs
- Welcome Aboard: Complete Chapter One on any difficulty
- Lab Rat: Complete Chapter Two on any difficulty
- All Systems Go: Complete Chapter Three on any difficulty
- Brute Force: Kill a Brute
- Autofire: Kill 30 enemies with a Pulse Rifle
- Cannon Fodder: Complete Chapter Four on any difficulty
- True Believer: Complete Chapter Five on any difficulty
- Story Teller: Collect 75 logs
- Surgeon: Dismember 500 limbs
- Exterminator: Kill the Leviathan
- Greenhouse Effect: Complete Chapter Six on any difficulty
- S.O.S.: Complete Chapter Seven on any difficulty
- Live with the Hot Ones: Kill 30 enemies with a flamethrower
- Final Regeneration: Discover the Hunter’s origins
- Get Off My Ship!: Kill the Leviathan Remnant
- Strange Transmissions: Complete Chapter Eight on any difficulty
- Wreckage: Complete Chapter Nine on any difficulty
- Full Clearance: Create the Master Security Override
- Backbreaker: Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack
- Whole Again: Pursue Nicole’s investigation
- Keeper of the Faith: Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty
- There’s Always Peng!: Find the Peng treasure
- Legend Teller: Collect 150 logs
- Betrayed: Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty
- Pusher: Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun
- Mindless Prey: Kill the Hive Mind
- Exodus: Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty
- Set A Benchmark: Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above
- Untouchable: Complete the game in Impossible mode
- Trusted Contractor: Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty
- Full Arsenal: Own every weapon in the game
- Built To Order: Install every weapon upgrade
- A Cut Above: Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper
- Eviscerator: Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun
- Full Contact: Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam
- One Gun: Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter
- Pack Rat: Place 25 items in Storage
- Merchant: Collect all schematics
- Wishbone: Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis
- Raise the Stakes: Pin an enemy
- Freeze: Use Stasis on 50 enemies
- Maxed Out: Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment
- (Secret) Front Toward Enemy: Survive the Shooting Gallery
- (Secret) Z-Baller: Complete Level Six in Zero-G Basketball
- (Secret) Marked: Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time
- (Secret) Reunion: See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode
That’s all you need to know about the achievements in the Dead Space remake and how to unlock them.