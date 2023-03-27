Counter-Strike 2 code suggests Left 4 Dead 3 might be on Valve’s calendar

Hints in Counter-Strike 2’s code might’ve revealed details surrounding Left For Dead 3’s eventual release.

Fans of Valve’s zombie franchise have been waiting for a crumb of information regarding the sequel’s release for well over a decade, but nothing has reached the light of day, until now. Eagle-eyed gamers “spotted” a speck of detail in CS2’s code, and that means there’s a chance, even if it’s just a slim one for the time being.

The code was shared on Reddit on March 27, and while it mightn’t say much, it says enough. Not only does it say the title, but it details its priority, severity, and version.

Unfortunately, according to the leaked code, its priority has been set to “none,” meaning eager fans will have to wait for this to change to see something remotely promising.

Valve seems to enjoy this type of strategy. CS2’s release saw Valve leaving hints in Dota 2 updates, leading fans to speculate and generate hype surrounding its eventual release. This could be Valve’s way of starting the Left for Dead 3 hype.

Counter-Strike fans patiently waited for a little over a decade for a sequel, and CS2 answered everyone’s prayers.

Left for Dead 2 was released on Nov. 19, 2009, and with such a massive lull in information, fans had given up hope of ever seeing the sequel in their game library. Now it seems we might get something after all.

The Valve devs likely have their hands full with the CS2 beta; the test run has already seen bugs ruining the title’s upgraded smokes, perpetually shooting weapons, and potential cheaters wreaking havoc throughout the beta servers. It seems Valve has a lot on its plate, so don’t expect LFD3 news to appear anytime soon.