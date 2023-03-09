‘Corpo greed’: The Outer Worlds’ new edition bombed with negative reviews

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition was released on March 7, and Steam users aren’t handing it positive reviews.

At the time of writing, the game has 229 reviews on the PC platform, and they are mostly negative. Most players are slamming the title for being bugged to oblivion, to the point that the game is unplayable. As a result, they are targeting publishers from Private Division for releasing a “patch” to the game which is nothing more but a simple cash grab.

“I don’t think I’ll be playing any more of this scam/patch until they patch it,” a user named Replica Velocity wrote on Steam. “As soon as I launched the game and the gameplay started, I thought something was wrong because it was running at 25 fps,” another one named Jacurutu added.

Others find it funny how a game about corporations’ greed can be re-released while completely unplayable just for the makers to earn more money. “This is the perfect example of corpo greed ironically from a game about corpo greed,” Parilia wrote.

Some top reviews also point out that it’s not entirely Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft’s fault. Both studios are currently working on a sequel to the game, The Outer Worlds 2. The game was announced on June 13, 2021, during Xbox and Bethesda’s joint E3 presentation, but it doesn’t have a release date yet.

The original game, however, was critically acclaimed. The PC version boasted an 82 metascore on Metacritic when it was released in 2019, which was followed by a 7.3 user score.