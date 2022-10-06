Bethesda names new head of global publishing

Bethesda Softworks’ former senior VP of global marketing and communications, Pete Hines, has been promoted to the company’s new head of global publishing, according to Gameindustry.biz. Erin Losi, vice president of global marketing and communications, has shifted to lead all of the company’s global marketing and communication efforts with Hines’ promotion.

Hines is a longtime member of the Bethesda team, initially joining the company in 1999 as a member of the game studio’s marketing team. During his early years with Bethesda, Hines primarily worked in PR for the studios’ various Fallout projects.

“It’s a privilege to lead global publishing for Bethesda, a place that’s been my home for 23 years,” Hines said in a statement. “It’s humbling to think about how far we’ve come in that time, and I’m excited to work in this new role to help our world class teams make great games.”

Losi joined Bethesda in 2005 as the company’s senior manager of PR and marketing, becoming director of marketing in 2017, associate VP of global marketing in 2018, and claiming her most recent title in 2019. With Hines’ departure to global publishing, Losi will now spearhead all communication and marketing efforts.

“When I started at Bethesda, there were just a few of us, working on campaigns for Skyrim, Fallout 3, and more,” Losi said. “Since then, we’ve grown into a world-class marketing and communications team, and it’s been my great joy to be a part of that growth alongside Pete.”

Bethesda has several upcoming titles in development, such as Starfield, Redfall, and an unnamed Elder Scrolls title still likely early in development. With new changes in the company’s organizational structure, there is still plenty on the horizon for the gaming studio.