Starfield finally has an official release date, for real this time—but it’s even later than expected

Here's when you can expect to explore Bethesda's galaxy.

Bethesda’s next adventure, the space-faring Starfield, finally has an official release date.

Originally announced to launch in 2021, Starfield has suffered from several delays. And today’s video posted by Bethesda confirms that it’s been delayed yet again since it’s now scheduled to launch on Sept. 6, 2023.

For all, into the starfield 🚀 pic.twitter.com/i9Ppie7dV0 — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) March 8, 2023

Todd Howard himself made the announcement in the video, also confirming that the team will be hosting a Starfield Direct event on June 11, inviting players inside the studio for a closer look at the game.

Last year, Bethesda said that Starfield would be coming in the first half of 2023. Today’s video confirms the delay without mentioning the word, as the new date sets it firmly three months after the previous target window.

The Starfield Direct will be one day short of a year since the game’s gameplay was first revealed, so Bethesda fans eager for more of a closer look at what they can expect from the open-world RPG will likely be tuning in in droves.

Starfield is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year.