Can you upgrade armor in Remnant 2?

The purpose of armor in Remnant 2 is hardly a shock for anyone. It protects you from an assortment of monsters and villains that seek to do you harm. The armor comes from many sources, but a common question is, can you upgrade it?

The answer is, sadly, no, you cannot upgrade armor sets in Remnant 2. Sets consist of head armor, gloves, body armor, and leg armor. The idea behind it this time out seems to be that you can mix and match sets to get the results you wish or double down on specific types of protection in different areas.

How armor works in Remnant 2

All the armor sets in Remnant 2 have different stats that will offer different levels of protection from specific threats. They also have a weight value. The set bonus from Remnant: From the Ashes is no longer a thing, so you can mix and match parts as you like to get to a certain weight limit, or you can increase your ability to handle Encumbrance by using traits like Strong Back.

How much you carry impacts your roll and overall stamina usage which is very important in combat. The heavier your items, the more stamina it takes to move your body, and things like your melee attacks will also cost more stamina. You can check your weight levels on the main character screen.

Light – Fast roll – No stamina cost penalty

Medium – Normal roll – 25% stamina cost penalty

Heavy – Slow roll- 50% stamina cost penalty

Ultra Heavy – Fat roll – 75% stamina cost penalty

All armor offers resistance against different elemental damages, as well as flat damage protection from an Armor value. All the different armor pieces will offer different amounts of protection against Bleeding, Fire, Shock, Blight, and Toxin. If you are getting whipped by something doing a lot of one type of damage, make sure to dress in the most appropriate armor.

Other ways to protect yourself in Remnant 2

There are lots of ways to protect yourself in Remnant 2 outside of just armor. You can use Traits to give you all manner of adding healing benefits, damage reduction, and other useful things. Make sure you always read the details on the new Traits that you unlock.

Rings are also a fantastic way to get added protection. They will often provide increased damage to your weapons and increased defense against specific element types at the same time, making them extremely useful for certain builds.

Amulets can also offer additional armor, health, or encumbrance reduction, allowing you to wear heavier armor with extra protection that doesn’t impact your stamina usage. The best thing to do is always read the description of the items that you find fully.

