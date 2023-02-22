Can you play Sons of the Forest on Steam Deck?

Sons of the Forest had a somewhat rocky process until its release when the developer finally decided to kick off early access to avoid further delays. At the time of writing, Sons of the Forest is only available on PC, which raises questions regarding its relationship with Steam Deck.

Now that Sons of the Forest is gearing toward its Feb. 23 release, the platforms it’ll be available on could be subject to change. While Sons of the Forest won’t be on Xbox Game Pass, the title could visit the console in the future.

Will you be able to play Sons of the Forest on Steam Deck?

Sons of the Forest isn’t officially Steam Deck compatible yet. The game’s minimum system requirements, like an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 670 for a graphics card, would already push Steam Deck to its limits.

Considering the game also requires quite a bit of RAM and an above mid-range processor, Sons of the Forest might need an optimization patch tailored for Steam Deck before it can smoothly run on the handheld console.

Though the game may have endured some delays during its development, it can switch gears for the better, as the toughest parts are in the books. If Sons of the Forest becomes available on Steam Deck, Endnight Games will likely post a blog to share the news with their fans on Steam and social media.

Players who may not have access to a PC that satisfies Sons of the Forest’s system requirements will need to wait for future news and patches.