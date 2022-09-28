Many fans have been anxiously waiting for the sequel to The Forest, Endnight Games’ critically acclaimed survival horror masterpiece, considering it was released over eight years ago. Luckily, the wait for Sons of the Forest is nearly over. Following multiple delays, the much-anticipated title has been given a hard release date.

Sons of the Forest will be a direct sequel to the popular horror survival game The Forest and places you in the shoes of an unnamed character sent to a “remote island to rescue a billionaire.” But upon arrival, you’ll be engulfed in a “cannibal-infested hellscape.” Sons of the Forest is described as an open-world, survival, horror game, similar to The Forest. But it’s unclear how the sequel’s gameplay mechanics might differ from its prequel.

The premise alone has many fans watering at the mouth to get their hands on Sons of the Forest. But when does the game actually release? If you’re curious about this exact question, here’s everything we know so far.

Sons of the Forest release date

Sons of the Forest is set to release on Feb. 23, 2023, according to the game’s developer, Endnight Games. This delay from August 2022 has been described as the “last” to add polish to the game. But based on its previous two delays, there’s still some uncertainty regarding whether or not Feb. 23 will be the title’s actual launch.

Sons of the Forest is set to release on PC priced at $29.99 and there has been no word about an official console launch for the game. Despite this, the developer’s previous installment in the series, The Forest, was released on PS4 as well as PC, so there’s still a possibility that Sons of the Forest will make its way to consoles at some point.