Sons of the Forest is right around the corner, with the game going live on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The game is a sequel to the renowned The Forest from 2014. The developers once again prepared a survival horror journey for the players, who will be transferred to an abandoned island to find a missing billionaire. Like in the original game, players will face a series of obstacles on their way, including the main villains—cannibals.

With the release date being just a few days away, it’s no surprise fans of the franchise have high hopes for the game. The Forest garnered a huge fanbase throughout the years, which has made Sons of the Forest one of the most anticipated titles of 2023.

Sons of the Forest, in fact, is the most wishlisted upcoming game on Steam, with it having more than 190,000 followers at the time of writing, topping the scoreboard on SteamDB. It surpassed other huge releases, including Starfield.

With such high expectations ahead of Sons of the Forest‘s release, it’s no surprise players have been wondering what platforms the game will be available on and if it will be on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Sons of the Forest coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately for the subscribers of Xbox Game Pass, Sons of the Forest won’t be available on the service at release.

That being said, games are often added to Xbox Game Pass months or years after they first make their debut. While Sons of Forest won’t be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, it may well be in the future.