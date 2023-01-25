Will High on Life be pulled from Xbox Game Pass after the Justin Roiland scandal?

Since Rick and Morty co-founder Justin Roiland, who also voices the titular characters, has been dropped from the show after being charged with domestic abuse, High on Life players fear the popular title might get pulled from the Xbox Game Pass too, since Roiland co-founded Squanch Games, the studio behind it.

High on Life was the biggest release on the Xbox Game Pass in 2022, and had the third biggest launch in its history, so its removal would be a massive blow.

Microsoft has not yet said anything suggesting it could happen. Plus, now Roiland has resigned and ceased all involvement while he awaits trial—in which he’s pleading not guilty—there seems to be no reason for Microsoft to remove it from Game Pass.

Image via Microsoft

That could, however, change in time, but it probably wouldn’t be because of the scandal. Game Pass titles come and go. It’s part of how the catalog works. So, once High on Life has been on there for a while, it could get pulled from the Game Pass like any other title.

Since it’s a new release, that probably won’t happen for at least a year or two. The fact it broke all kinds of records also means it might be in Microsoft’s best interests to keep it on there.

Either way, the possibility of it getting pulled because of the charges against co-creator Roiland seems unlikely—even less so if he’s found not guilty. So, Xbox Game Pass users who play High on Life can rest easy knowing there should be no impact on their ability to play the game.