Xbox Game Pass hits ‘new highs’ as Microsoft reports active user milestones

The gaming industry just seems to keep getting bigger, with Microsoft reporting a record-breaking end of the last quarter—the platform now boasts more than 120 million active Game Pass users, a lofty statistic that has all but overshadowed the Xbox gaming division’s revenue dropping by 13 percent year-over-year.

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella shared their success during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. Nadella said: “We saw new highs for Game Pass subscriptions, game streaming hours, and monthly active devices.”

“Monthly active users surpassed a record 120 million during the quarter.”

This news comes alongside Riot Games’ partnership with Xbox, with the duo bringing extra unlocks in games like League of Legends for players who’ve linked their Xbox profile to their Riot account. Players who’ve linked their accounts also get added benefits from VALORANT and League including XP boosts and the ability to access characters immediately.

Despite all the noise created by the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal, the acquisition hasn’t seemed to derail any of their success. Nadella said the gaming titan has been “energized by [their] upcoming line-up of triple-A launches, including exciting new titles from ZeniMax and Xbox Game Studios.”

The CEO also hyped up the upcoming “Developer Direct” event which airs on Jan. 25. He added, “we’ll be sharing details and gameplay at our showcase tomorrow.”