Sons of the Forest is almost here and for fans eagerly awaiting the title to grace their Steam library, you’ll be glad to hear the survival game will not be delayed again.

The long-awaited sequel to The Forest was previously delayed until 2023, and fortunately, this installment won’t suffer any more production issues. Instead, the title will be placed into early access, so excited fans can jump right into the action.

Sons of the Forest is still set for its Thursday, Feb. 23 release date, but in an “early access build” the developers plan to keep adding to into the future. This includes “new items, new mechanics, gameplay balance, and more.”

According to their Feb. 5 announcement, the Forest devs “didn’t want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development.”

“We are really excited and hope players want to come on this new journey with us to make this the ultimate survival horror simulator,” they added.

So far, Endnight Games has delayed Sons of the Forest twice. The first time the title was delayed was in March 2022. Later in September of the same year, the survival title saw a second delay; its release was pushed back to early 2023.

The team’s original title, The Forest, was released in 2014 and gathered a cult following. The online co-op, adventure gave fans the dark and creative experience of surviving a horrific plane crash, and being haunted by the land’s deadly inhabitants. Per its Steam page, the game followed your character, who’s been sent to “find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape.”

Odds are, we’ll be facing similar enemies and terrifying adventures again in Sons of the Forest. Hopefully, the second installment can live up to all the hype.