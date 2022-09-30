What platforms will Sons of the Forest be on?

The wait for Sons of the Forest is nearly over according to its developers, Endnight Games. The sequel to the critically acclaimed survival horror game The Forest is set to be released on Feb. 23, 2023, but some fans are still curious about the platforms Sons of the Forest will be released on.

Sons of the Forest will be a direct sequel to the popular horror survival game The Forest and places you in the shoes of an unnamed character sent to a “remote island to rescue a billionaire.” But upon arrival, you’ll find yourself in a “cannibal-infested hellscape.” Sons of the Forest is described as an open-world, survival, horror game, similar to The Forest. But it’s unclear how the sequel’s gameplay mechanics might differ from its prequel.

The premise and gameplay shown off so far have many fans watering at the mouth to get their hands on Sons of the Forest. But what platforms will the upcoming title be released on? If you’re curious about this exact question, here’s everything we know so far.

Sons of the Forest platforms

Sons of the Forest is set to release on PC on Feb. 23, 2023, priced at $29.99. Unfortunately for fans who were hoping to play the upcoming horror title on PlayStation or Xbox, there has been no word about an official console launch for the game. Despite this, the developer’s previous installment in the series, The Forest, was released on PS4 as well as PC, so there’s still a possibility that Sons of the Forest will make its way to consoles at some point.