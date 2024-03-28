Can you play Infinite Craft in Spanish?

While it’s technically an infinite game, Infinite Craft can get monotonous after a while, especially if you have built a dictionary already. In that case, you may wonder if it’s possible to make discoveries in a different language, say Spanish, the world’s second most spoken language.

If you’re wondering whether you can play Infinite Craft in Spanish, you have come to the right place.

Is Infinite Craft playable in Spanish?

Is this possible in Spanish? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there is no straightforward way to change Infinite Craft’s language from English to Spanish, so you can’t directly discover words in Spanish or any other language.

That said, you can make discoveries in English and then use ‘Spanish Translator’ to convert them over. Spanish Translator and Spanish Translation are words you can discover in Infinite Craft. Don’t worry if you haven’t found them yet—the next section is for you.

How to translate discoveries to Spanish in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, you can combine words you discover in English with Spanish Translator or Spanish Translation to get the Spanish version.

Tip: Spanish Translation seems to offer more accurate results than Spanish Translator.

If you are wondering how to create Spanish Translation, here are the recipes you need. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the base recipes for many of the ingredients, but we are looking for them. In the meantime, if you have managed to find these ingredients already, you can go ahead and discover Spanish Translation.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result English + Google = Translate Translate + Job = Translator Evil Spanish Translation + Good Translation = Spanish Translation Past Tense + Translate = Translated Noun + Translated = Translation Good Adjective Noun + Translator = Good Translator Good Translator + Translation = Good Translation Evil Verb + Good Translator = Evil Translator Evil Translator + Good Translation = Evil Translation Evil Translator + Spanish = Evil Spanish Evil Spanish + Evil Translation = Evil Spanish Translation Evil Spanish Translation + Good Translation = Spanish Translation

Note, not all Infinite Craft words can actually be correctly translated using Spanish Translation or Translator as the algorithm is random. We are still in the process of discovering Spanish Translator in Infinite Craft and will update the story once we find it. In the meantime, take a look at our exhaustive list of recipes for some help.

