Can you change FOV in Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart is the first major day-one launch as part of the Xbox Game Pass lineup of 2023, taking players on a dystopian adventure through the Soviet Union. There are dozens of graphics options to adjust the visuals, with many of the settings being what players will expect from other current-gen games. But one option players are really looking for is the option to adjust the FOV.

The Field of View, or FOV, determines how much of the game players can see at any one time, with larger screens able to support a wider shot. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can change the FOV in Atomic Heart.

Is there a way to change FOV on PC in Atomic Heart?

At launch, Atomic Heart does not appear to offer players the ability to change their FOV settings. Players are stuck using the standard field of view unless developer Mundfish includes an update that adds a FOV option. The game is still beautiful in its standard view, but this may bug some players who are used to playing with a wider view of the game world.

There is something else missing that was expected to release with the game, ray tracing. The game had advertised the feature ahead of the release but it’s not included in the PC version of the game on release. Paired with the lack of the field of view slider, it’s easy to see why some players might be a little annoyed by Mundfish.

That being said, there are still a number of visual options to improve the look of your game. Some will depend on your hardware, like NVIDIA Reflex, but the game is still beautiful without all the bells and whistles.