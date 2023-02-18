Is Atomic Heart on Game Pass? Answered

Xbox has managed to create something unique with its Game Pass subscription service, allowing players access to hundreds of games for $10 a month. One of its major attractions is that Microsoft has managed to secure a number of day-one releases for the service. Now anytime a game is about to release, including Atomic Heart, many players wonder if it will come to Game Pass.

With Atomic Heart promising impressive visuals and next-gen graphics, many players are eager to get their hands on it. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Atomic Heart is on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Atomic Heart be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Not only will Atomic Heart be coming to Game Pass on day one, but it has also been one of the major titles that Microsoft has been teasing for 2023 since the middle of last year. Many players are eager to explore this strange sci-fi alternate universe, and they will be able to do so with the Game Pass from the minute it releases. Players who preorder or have Game Pass can even preload the game ahead of its release.

Atomic Heart takes place in an alternate universe where Soviet Russia is a hub of scientific knowledge after WWII and seems to feature a lot of robotic enemies based on the trailers. At one point, the game looked so impressive in trailers that the community didn’t believe that it was the real thing, believing that Mundfish was putting out vertical slices instead.

With the game set to release in just a few days, on Feb. 21, to players on Xbox and beyond, Microsoft is betting its first quarter in 2023 on it.