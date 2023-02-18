Is Atomic Heart open world? Answered

The highly anticipated action-RPG Atomic Heart is nearly here, and more fans than ever have hopped on the hype train. The upcoming Mundfish shooter aims to deliver a gritty and action-packed dystopian world where you will have to face off against killer robots that have gone haywire.

The game is set in an alternate 1955 in the Soviet Union’s Facility 3826 and will have you playing as Major Sergei Nechaev, a mentally unstable officer with the primary objective of keeping the unfolding situation at the facility from getting out of hand. To achieve this goal, you will have to battle through countless rogue robots and failed biomechanical experiments within Facility 3826.

Likely because of the specific setting, many fans have shown concern over whether or not Atomic Heart will feature an open world, so here’s everything you need to know.

Is Atomic Heart open world?

Yes, Atomic Heart will feature an open world for you to explore. The game will place you in the Soviet Union’s scientific research hub Facility 3826, which you can traverse on foot or with vehicles in any way you see fit.

Once you’ve completed the introduction to Atomic Heart, you’ll be set loose upon the game’s open world.

That said, the game is going to be very story-driven and will have less of a focus on a massive open world with points of interest, the option is there for you to explore beyond the main story of Atomic Heart.