What are the minimum PC requirements for Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart is going to be Xbox Game Pass’ first major title of the year, setting the tone for what players can expect throughout 2023. However, it’s also going to be available for PC, so many players are curious about what kind of rig they’ll need to run the game. Fortunately, players can check the game’s page on Steam to understand whether they can run the game or not.

If you want to run Atomic Heart on your PC, you’ll need to make sure you have a mid-to-high ranged rig that is as powerful as current-gen consoles. Here’s all the information you need to know about the minimum PC requirements for Atomic Heart.

Here are the PC requirements for Atomic Heart

The kind of PC you’ll need to run Atomic Heart will likely depend on what settings you’re running the game on, but Steam gives some general guidelines. Showing more detailed visuals will require that you have a stronger computer to run them.

Minimum requirements for Atomic Heart on PC

Having at least the following hardware will ensure that you are able to run Atomic Heart on the minimum settings without any major issues.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions)

Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-2500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-2500 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 DirectX: Version 12

4 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 DirectX: Version 12 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space

90 GB available space Additional Notes: 30 FPS, 1920×1080 in low

Recommended requirements for Atomic Heart on PC

If you have more of an upgraded PC that meets the following guidelines, then you should be able to run Atomic Heart with visuals that are a little more impressive.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions)

Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-7700K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-7700K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

8 GB VRAM, AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space

90 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended, 60 FPS, 1920×1080 in ultra

As with any other game, you may need to mess around with your settings to ensure that you’re running at the optimal quality for your PC. If you’re having visual issues, make sure to update your graphics drivers and adjust the in-game settings.

That’s all the information you need to know about the minimum PC requirements for Atomic Heart.