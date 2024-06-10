Bodycam price: How much does it cost?

If you want to get your hands on an ultra-realistic FPS shooter in the market, look no further than Bodycam, which has everyone talking.

Developed on Unreal Engine five by two French developers, Bodycam looks to deliver a photo-realistic shooter title with an intense, immersive, and teamplay-oriented gameplay experience. It has reached close to that expectation by providing an experience with impeccable lighting and sound effects, making you feel the heat of the battlefield. Each gunshot and environment feels soothing to the eyes and immerses you in the gameplay. But does Bodycam take a huge hit on your bank account if you buy it?

What is the price of Bodycam?

So realistic that feels like you are there. Image via Reissad Studio

Bodycam costs $29.98 on Steam, and the game is still in early access on your preferred platforms. While its price has remained constant since its initial release day, the developers claim the cost of Bodycam could change after early access. At the same time, the developers want to offer a quality gaming experience at an affordable price in the future, according to the game’s Steam page.

Bodycam will remain in early access for a few years, and the developers claim the final release will be significantly different from the current build, so you can be assured the game is aiming for top-tier quality.

As the response to the game’s release has been good, the developers plan to add more weapons, new game modes, and features based on community feedback. Moreover, they will take in feedback to make a game that “meets the expectations of FPS fans.”

