All Bodycam platforms, listed

From the horrors of Deppart Prototype and SILENT BREATH, to the intensity of Ready or Not, realism in video games is growing, and Bodycam wants to get involved.

Utilizing Unreal Engine 5, Bodycam throws players into the classic FPS Team Deathmatch mode where realism stays in the spotlight at all times. The lighting, movement, and the way people fall after being shot is so realistic your mother might think you’ve got exclusive access to soldier bodycam footage.

But where can you find this ultra-realistic multiplayer FPS, developed by two friends at the Reissad Studio? Here are all Bodycam platforms.

Where can you play Bodycam? All platforms listed

You can’t get more realistic than this. Image via Reissad Studio

Released June 7, 2024, Bodycam offers a Call of Duty campaign-inspired setting with close-quarter battles mixed with classic multiplayer FPS modes like Team Deathmatch. While the gameplay is rather limited due to its early access release, Reissad Studio’s roadmap for Bodycam looks to add zombie mode, photo mode, new maps, and more undisclosed game modes by the end of 2024.

Here are all platforms you can find Bodycam on.

Is Bodycam on PC?

Yes, Bodycam is available right now for PC users. Released on June 7, Bodycam is exclusively available on Steam, where its introductory offer ends June 14.

Crucially, Bodycam doesn’t have VR support.

Is Bodycam on Xbox Series X/S?

Unfortunately for Microsoft fans, Bodycam isn’t available for Xbox. While console games use Unreal Engine 5 often, Bodycam is far too early in its development to move onto console. For now, Reissad Studio is focused on perfecting the game exclusively for PC.

Is Bodycam on PlayStation?

No, Bodycam is not on PlayStation. Due to its early-access release, Bodycam is currently in its beta state. This means it will remain on PC until further notice.

Developer Reissad Studio has confirmed on its official Discord Server that a console release isn’t likely at the moment. It said in its Bodycam-FAQ channel that it is “aiming for a PC-only release with keyboard & mouse support” for now. Therefore, you can only purchase Bodycam on Steam if you’re interested in playing this game. Finally, this confirms crossplay isn’t a feature for Bodycam, so any plans to play with friends is only achievable by purchasing a copy on PC.

