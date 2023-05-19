BlizzCon 2023: Location, date, ticket prices, and more

Everything you need to know about the 2023 BlizzCon, and more.

From Azeroth to the Sanctuary and everywhere in between, Blizzard Entertainment’s annual BlizzCon has been announced and will return as a live event for 2023—for the first time in over four years.

The event will feature exciting contests and segments on your favorite Blizzard games, with tidbits about upcoming releases. So, if you’re interested in attending, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 BlizzCon.

What is BlizzCon?

BlizzCon, which stands for Blizzard Convention, is an annual event that features updates and reveals about Blizzard’s latest and upcoming titles. And the event includes panels, game demos, live tournaments, and presentations.

Location and date for the 2023 BlizzCon

The 2023 BlizzCon will be held from November 3 to 4 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, as it’s the largest convention center on the West Coast and where previous BlizzCon events have been held.

2023 BlizzCon ticket prices

The ticket prices for the 2023 BlizzCon have yet to be revealed. While we may not know the exact costs, they may be more expensive than in previous years, which ranged from $230 USD to $750 USD, depending on the pass type.

The basic pass included general entry, and the more expensive passes included extras like preferred parking, separated lines, first access to the halls, and a meet and greet with Blizzard developers and artists.

Further details on the tickets, prices, what’s included in the passes, and when they will be rolled out will be announced in June.

Cosplay and Competiton Details

Like past events, there will be cosplay and competitions throughout the 2023 event. However, requirements, entry information, and other competition details will be revealed in June.

And that’s it! That’s everything we know about the 2023 BlizzCon from Blizzard Entertainment right now. Stay tuned for further updates ahead of BlizzCon’s return in November.

