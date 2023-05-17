BlizzCon confirms dates for long-awaited return to Anaheim

It’s time once again to hit up your travel agent. BlizzCon, the long-running convention to celebrate Blizzard Entertainment games like World of Warcraft and Diablo, finally has a set date.

The Anaheim Convention Center will play host to BlizzCon once again, for the first time in person since 2019, on Nov. 3 and 4, Blizzard announced today. The event has not taken place in physical form for the last several years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After four years of gathering online–adventuring through Azeroth, teaming up in Overwatch, traversing the fields of Sanctuary, or warming yourself by the fire in the Tavern–it’s finally time to gather in person once more,” Blizzard said.

Related: Overwatch 2 developers will be adding new ‘core game mode’ in future seasons

BlizzCon has been home to some of the most memorable moments in the history of the company, including several esports events, and big reveals like the surprise unveiling of Overwatch for the very first time at BlizzCon 2014.

“Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great–a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship,” Blizzard said. “Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what’s on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what’s next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you all again.”

This year’s BlizzCon is largely shrouded in secrecy thus far, but the Overwatch World Cup finals will be taking place at the event, and there’s always the chance for big and exciting announcements for WoW, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and all of Blizzard’s existing IP.

Blizzard said it will be “back with more details about the show next month including ticketing information, cosplay and other competition details, and more.”

Related: One of WoW’s best classes could be getting even better in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

“Whether you’ll be joining us in person or online, we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on and celebrate together,” Blizzard said. “We are counting down the days alongside you!”

About the author