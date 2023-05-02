A vampire threat has taken over Redfall, Massachusetts, with the player forced to face off against the undead and their followers using whatever weapons they can find. Fortunately for players, there are weapons seemingly hidden in every other bag, so you can often find new and unique ways to take on the threats of the game. Furthermore, they can be customized to truly optimize the gun’s potential.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the best weapons players can find in Redfall as soon as it releases.

What are the best weapons in Redfall?

There are a variety of weapons to be found across the streets and vampires in Redfall, with players likely switching their loadout often as they find more powerful guns. Weapons can be further customized with unique stakes and skins that truly make it yours.

Lockjaw

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This semi-automatic shotgun is a great tool for dealing serious damage to vampires while also making sure to take care of yourself. Stalking vampires gives 15 percent of max HP restored while the gun does double extra damage with two additional pellets and increased accuracy. This is a formidable gun that any undead would hate to come in contact with.

Cass Special

Screenshot by Dot Esports

What’s so special about the Cass Special is the incredible amount of extra damage it does on headshots, providing a 75-percent bonus on top of base damage. It also has a 20-percent increased reload speed and a 50-percent bonus to accuracy. It’s a devastating assault rifle that deserves to be called special.

Stake Guns

Screenshot by Dot Esports

These guns are great just as a general rule since they’re extremely effective against both the vampires and any humans who get in your way. The great thing about a sharp piece of metal or wood is that it will do just as much damage to a person as it will the undead menace that’s controlling them. Ammo can be scarce, but using it at the right time can be a great boon in a fight.

Ambition

Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s often overlooked in many games, the pistol is a great weapon in Redfall due to the control it offers, even with Ambition’s semi-auto fire. Whereas a shotgun or a rifle might have a kick that’s hard to control, this pistol offers 50 percent increased accuracy. What’s even more impressive about this gun is that the bullets can kill non-hardened vampires, while also dealing 50 percent bonus damage to headshots as well.

The truth is there are a variety of interesting weapons in Redfall, and players will need to search every corner and take out the fiercest enemies if they want to get the best guns from the game. You may find even more amazing guns than those listed above, with the range of loot in the game seemingly being substantial.