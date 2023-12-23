2024 is just around the corner, but these games live on through their frequent updates, patches, and battle passes. If you’re looking for a live service game that keeps you engaged for months or even years, this list has got you covered. Just don’t be surprised if it asks you for money every now and then.

2023’s best live service games

Live service games are an interesting genre. When done correctly, they can live and prosper for years and even decades. But when things go wrong, live service games quickly lose players, which can easily lead to them shutting down.

For live service games to be considered the best of the best, they need to stand the test of time. For this reason, our list of the best live service games of 2023 includes older games that still have strong, dedicated playerbases to this day. MMORPGs aren’t included here—check out our best MMOs of 2023 list if you’re looking for something massively multiplayer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is perfect for cozy gamers. Image via Gameloft

Since its early access launch back in 2021, Disney Dreamlight Valley has received frequent content updates, and it’s in a better state than ever as 2023 draws to a close. Each update added new characters, gameplay mechanics, and star paths (Dreamlight Valley’s version of a battle pass). With the full game releasing on Dec. 1, there are even more things to do in this cozy sandbox filled to the brim with Disney’s iconic characters. Disney Dreamlight Valley should get lots more content in the years to come, so it’s a great choice for anyone after a long-term cozy game.

Path of Exile

Path of Exile is the ultimate ARPG. Image via Epic Games Store

Even though Path of Exile 2 was announced a while back, players are still happily enjoying the first game. While its skill tree is as intimidating as ever, players who push through are rewarded with one of the best isometric action games going strong since 2013. Path of Exile is free to play but doesn’t have any pay-to-win elements, and community members often praise it for its fair payment model.

Fortnite

Fortnite just keeps getting bigger. Image via Epic Games

There’s just no stopping Fortnite. On Nov. 3, Fortnite got its Chapter 4 update, adding even more gameplay mechanics, creative tools, and, yes, even more IPs to the skin catalog. Say what you will about the battle royale genre getting stale, but Epic Games has kept Fortnite Battle Royale relevant since 2017. So, if you’re looking for a battle royale with plenty of customization, fun alternative game modes, and fair monetization, Fortnite is still one of the better options.

Genshin Impact

Genshin is an expansive adventure that keeps on giving, if you can stand the gacha. Images via HoYoverse. Remix by Kacee Fay

Genshin Impact is three years old and still getting regular updates and patches. New zones and characters are regularly added, but those who want them need to play the gacha. Despite the gacha being expensive, you can still play almost the entire game without ever spending a dime. I’m still impressed by how much Genshin Impact offers for free. If you’re looking for a huge open-world game with lots of exploration, a decent story, and fun combat, Genshin Impact is well worth your time.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has hundreds of hours of content, but lots of it locked behind in-game purchases. Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 has been on a roller coaster ride since it went free-to-play in 2019. While it is certainly free to try out, many players say the free version only offers a fraction of what the main game does. That said, those who are willing to invest in Destiny 2’s DLCs and battle passes will find an enjoyable MMO-lite shooter with lots of gear and customization.

Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is worth playing if you’re a fan of grimdark RPGs. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 had its ups and downs since it launched back in June 2023. Season one was quite poorly received by the community, but season two had a better reception. Regardless of what the future holds for Blizzard’s demon-slaying action RPG, Diablo 4 has a lot to offer in its upcoming seasons—despite all its focus on cosmetics and battle passes.

Warframe

Warframe is still going strong and offers action-packed space ninja gameplay. Image via Digital Extremes

Warframe is still one of the smoothest and most fairly monetized action MMO-lites out there that gives you a tremendous amount of content for free. Play as a space ninja warrior where you shoot, slash, and dash through various levels and planets while collecting blueprints and crafting new weapons and Warframes. With the launch of The Duviri Paradox, new players have an easier time getting stuck in. There’s always something to do in Warframe, and it seems like the game will only ever keep growing.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a true test of skill. Image via Valve

Valve’s MOBA is still alive and well, with over 600,000 people playing at any given moment. While the learning curve is steep, Dota 2 is still one of the most engaging and competitive games available. Pick a hero, learn your spells, work together with your teammates, and try to take out the opposing team. As a word of warning, Dota 2 (and other MOBAs) have toxic players that are far too keen to send unfriendly chat messages, especially if you make a lot of mistakes.

League of Legends

League of Legends is the biggest MOBA there is. Image via Riot Games

Riot’s MOBA has been around since 2009, and even to this day, it’s still getting frequent updates, new heroes, and balances and tweaks. League of Legends has also evolved beyond just the game, with its own animated series (Arcane) and several spin-off games based on characters from League. There’s even an MMORPG in the works. With so much going on, the future of League of Legends looks bright.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a blast. Image via Respawn Entertainment

EA’s first-person battle royale game has had its ups and downs, but it always managed to keep swimming. Unlike most Battle Royale games, Apex Legends focuses on cooperative play, and players are only as powerful as their team. In 2023 and the years prior, the game received significant updates and plenty of tweaks to make the experience more enjoyable. Plus, with its cross-play and cross-progression update, more people can enjoy Apex together no matter which platform they own.

Even though we didn’t get many successful live service games in 2023, that doesn’t mean that the existing ones were disappointing. If you do decide to try out one of these games, know that they’re very time consuming, but can also offer you some of the best gaming experiences out there. Happy holidays!