Best games of 2024 (March 2024)

Plenty of games release each year, and it can be difficult to keep track of what should be at the top of your list for your next purchase. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the best games of 2024.

Our list includes titles across all platforms, including previous-gen consoles like Xbox One and PS4, so there is something for everyone. You can find our definitive list of the best games of 2024 so far below. New games will be added monthly.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A thrilling journey. Image via Square Enix

Platform: PS5

Scoring a perfect 10 in our review, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, is described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience by our reviewer and offers 100s of hours of fun.

Whether you’re a returning player or new to the franchise, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a title you should ensure is in your games library.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is described as “the trip of a lifetime” in our review. We scored Sega’s latest installment in the franchise nine out of 10, splitting the story between Hawaii and Yokohama in a roller-coaster ride.

The game includes a refresher on the story for players new to the franchise and offers bountiful enjoyment in a weird and wonderful environment.

Tekken 8

Ready, fight. Image via Bandai Namco

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Tekken 8 set the bar high for the fighting game franchise with the hype building ahead of release and did not disappoint, scoring nine out of 10 in our review, with Bandai Namco delivering a “knockout blow” after the nearly nine-year wait for a new entry in the series.

Shining in both online and offline game modes, Tekken 8 is the only fighting game you need in your life.

Last of Us Part 2: Remastered

Platforms: PS5

Another nine out of 10 scorer in our review, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered delivered in style by capitalizing on the series’ growth of popularity after the successful HBO show, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel, which brought the franchise to a new set of eyes.

TLoU Part 2 Remastered is described in our review as the “perfect entry point” for new fans, and for returning players, some new extras are provided.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

A new king. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the latest entry in the long-running series and is a near-perfect title, scoring nine out of 10 in our review—where we praised it for reimagining the franchise to provide a new spin.

There is even more on the horizon, with the first major update introducing Speedrun and Permadeath modes, and more content is planned in the 2024 roadmap, including a story expansion.

Helldivers 2

Platforms: PS5, PC

Helldivers 2 may have flown under the radar when looking at the big releases planned for 2024, but that certainly isn’t the case after it finally landed, providing a near-perfect title in the extraction shooter sub-genre.

Offering a variety of weapons and enemy types, some incredible memes, and regular updates, Helldivers 2 provides more fun than you could imagine.

Palworld

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One

If you own one of the platforms Palworld is available on and haven’t dived into Pocketpair’s brilliant title yet, you’ve surely been living under a rock. Described by many as “Pokémon with guns” ahead of its release, the reality is that Palworld offers much, much more.

With over 100 Pals to collect, secrets to unearth, and the capability to build a behemoth of a base, Palworld exceeded expectations significantly and is an undisputed must-play title.

