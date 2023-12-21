Best family-friendly games to buy kids this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, now is the time to think about what games to get the kids or what games you can play together as a family during the holiday season.

There are so many excellent games suitable for families and kids, be they puzzle games, party games, racing titles, and more in a range of eclectic genres.

With this in mind, we’re looking at 10 particularly noteworthy family-friendly games that your kids are sure to love when they find them under the Christmas tree this year.

Our list is made up of games that came out in 2023, as well as older ones to offer a broad range of titles to choose from this holiday season.

1) Super Mario Wonder

Super Mario Wonder is set out similarly to the other Mario side scrollers. Image via Nintendo

Despite releasing not too long ago, Super Mario Wonder has quickly become one of the most well-received games of the year. Not only that, but it is a perfect game for kids and families alike.

This side-scrolling platformer can be played alone or together, supporting up to four-player co-op as well as some online multiplayer. Players can choose from eight different characters, including Mario, Princess Peach, Toad, and Luigi, and the game plays similarly to the previous Super Mario games as players avoid enemies, travel through Warp Pipes, and collect power-ups to get to the end of the level.

For kids who are Mario fans, this new Super Mario installment is a must this Christmas.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

Spellbinding stuff. Image via Warner Bros.Games

If you and your family are a fan of the Harry Potter series, Hogwarts Legacy is definitely a game you will want to check out this holiday season.

Set before the events of the books, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to become Hogwarts students and enjoy everything that comes with it. You get to pick your house, attend classes, explore Hogsmeade, brew potions, fly broomsticks, and look after magical pets. That is only naming a few of the things that you can do in the game, so it’s safe to say this is the ultimate Harry Potter experience.

3) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cuteness overload. Image via Nintendo

Releasing back in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still a classic when it comes to family-friendly games that kids and adults alike can enjoy.

Animal Crossing is a franchise known for its cozy simulation style, and New Horizons was no exception to this, offering comforting, simulation gameplay that gives players the chance to customize their own island, befriend the cute, animal locals, and craft and gather materials.

There is no particular objective with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but there doesn’t need to be. There is so much to enjoy from just living on your island paradise and enjoying the peace and tranquility. Players can also visit each other’s islands via online or local co-op, so this is a game that makes for a relaxing experience for the whole family to enjoy together over the Christmas period.

4) Party Animals

So fluffy! Image via Recreate Games

Party Animals might feature adorable and fluffy animals as the main characters, like in Animal Crossing, but that’s where the similarities stop. Unfortunately, you can’t drop-kick Tom Nook in Animal Crossing.

If your kids are more into fighting games than cozy games, but you still want something age-appropriate, Party Animals is the choice for you this Christmas.

Party Animals is another game released this year as an Xbox exclusive, and it features a cast of loveable animals that you can choose from before you go head-to-head with your fellow fluffy friends in this multiplayer brawler.

There are 20 maps available in the game and three different modes. The gameplay is physics-based, making for some hilarious moments as you and your friends throw yourselves at each other in increasingly ridiculous ways to try and get the upper hand.

Kids and families are sure to enjoy the superbly silly gameplay of Party Animals and the cute animal fighters.

5) Mario Party Superstars

The gangs are all here. Image via Nintendo

Another Mario game to make it onto this list, Mario Party Superstars is the most recent addition to the Mario Party game series, released back in 2018.

These games are made to be played together, making for a great series of games to play during the festive season with family. Your kids are sure to enjoy the competitive nature of the game, especially if they are fans of the Mario series in general.

With 100 mini-games included and various characters from the Mario franchise available to play as, Mario Party Superstars is sure to become a regular addition to your family gaming night even when Christmas has come and gone.

6) Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney fun for all the family. Image via Gameloft

This next game has a similar vibe to Animal Crossing, as it is something of a comfort game where the main tasks revolve around building, crafting, gathering, and customizing. The big difference here is that the game features various Disney characters, making it a must for Disney fans both young and old.

Disney Dreamlight Valley revolves around customizing and rebuilding a valley that has been overcome by darkness (in true Disney villain style). It’s up to you and your favorite Disney characters to bring back the light to the valley and restore it to its former glory.

As a Disney fan myself, I have to admit it’s really easy to get a kick out of this game as you fish with Mickey Mouse, cook with Remy the Rat, or mine for gemstones with Simba the Lion. If you have a child who loves Disney—or any family member who is—this is the game to get for them this Christmas.

7) Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Jigglypuff has committed crimes most foul. Image via Nintendo

A classic fighting game, Super Smash Bros Ultimate brings together a huge amount of video game characters from across tons of franchises to create one epic multiplayer brawler experience.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the most recent game in the Super Smash Bros series—released in 2018—and it features the largest roster of fighters to date. From Pikachu to Piranha Plant from the Mario games and beyond, there is a character for everyone in the family.

If the fighting genre is your kid’s preference when it comes to video games, this is absolutely essential to add to their collection all year round as well as at Christmas.

8) Just Dance

Embarrassing family dance-offs not included. Image via Ubisoft

Dancing games are always a fun way to bring the family together, especially during the holiday season. Just Dance is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a dance game that your kids are sure to love too.

The 2024 edition of the game features a range of songs to bust a move to, including songs from artists such as BTS, The Pussycat Dolls, Britney Spears, and Fall Out Boy, to name a few. You don’t have to get the latest edition of the series, though, as the earlier games also have tons of songs to dance along to as well as multiplayer, so everyone can get involved.

For an energetic and perhaps slightly embarrassing Christmas party with the kids this year, go for Just Dance.

9) Mario Kart 8

Relationships have been shattered in Mario Kart. Image via Nintendo

Yes, it’s another Mario game. You just can’t deny the appeal that the mustachioed Italian plumber has when it comes to gamers of all ages.

Mario Kart has been a staple in the video game world for a long time, in terms of racing games and general multiplayer games. It has always had a fun, family-friendly nature, even in the earliest installments, making it the perfect choice for kids this Christmas.

Mario Kart 8 is the most recent game in the series (not counting the mobile game or the augmented reality game), though it was released almost 10 years ago in 2014. Despite this, the game is available on the Nintendo Switch thanks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This deluxe version of the game features all the downloadable content along with new characters to play as, an updated battle mode, and features that help with additional accessibility.

For families and kids alike who enjoy a bit of racing with their video games, Mario Kart 8 is the perfect choice. Just try not to get too competitive with it. Many a friendship has been destroyed on the Rainbow Road.

10) Any of the LEGO games

A raccoon with a gun, but make it LEGO. Image via Warner Bros. Games

Last but not least is a bit of a vague option, but there are so many excellent LEGO video games that it is hard to pick just one.

A range of franchises have been transformed into LEGO via video game series, such as Harry Potter, Marvel, The Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars, to name a few. All the games are unique, cute, and often hilarious takes on the original properties, appealing to kids and adults too.

Players can take on a range of characters and play alone or together in the multiplayer mode, with hours of fun possible thanks to the story modes, side quests, and activities found in all the different LEGO games.

Once you have chosen the LEGO title that suits your child’s interests and gathered the family together come Christmastime, you are sure to be in for an enjoyable and family-friendly gaming session.