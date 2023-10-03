How to master the controls in Party Animals

Teach the other animals that you mean business.

Beneath the surface, Party Animals offers a surprising amount of depth. The game offers many different attacks and movement options, though quite a few of them can go completely unnoticed in casual play. If you want to make the most of your experience, it’s worth learning these techniques to show those corgis who’s boss.

Below are four of the most essential techniques in Party Animals that you might have missed if you just picked up the game.

The most important controls to master in Party Animals

How to sprint in Party Animals

An essential function to quickly moving around in any platformer. Sprinting is as simple as holding down the sprint button while moving. For an Xbox controller, this is the Left Trigger. And for keyboard, it’s Shift.

How to climb in Party Animals

When holding onto a wall or ledge, you can scale the wall by climbing. To do this, press and hold the jump button while grabbing. This will cause your character to repeatedly jump up and cling to the wall that they are scaling.

It can be a bit tricky to return to reach the top of the structure you are climbing but keep doing this and you will certainly reach the summit.

How to roll in Party Animals

This is the fastest movement option by far, as it is imperative you reach objectives first. You can roll by doing a headbutt while running.

This is especially useful for games like soccer, where you’re playing on a flat surface and need to reach something before the mob of other animals.

How to toss in Party Animals

What good is a party game with ragdoll physics if you can’t throw your friends away like yesterday’s garbage? When holding onto something, you can toss it simply by pressing the toss button. This is the X button or a right mouse click on Xbox and PC respectively.

Now that you know how to move and fight properly, you’re ready to throw a gorilla into the Arctic or climb up a submarine to avoid a homicidal otter. Go get ‘em, tiger.

