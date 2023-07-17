Best Exoprimal exosuits, ranked

Our pick of the best tools for fighting off dinosaurs

Exoprimal offers 10 different classes for players to play and each exosuit is vastly different to their counterparts, so finding the best match for you is not easy.

Split into three categories, exosuits in Exoprimal are assault, focused on damage output, tank, focused on defensive aspects of the game, and support, focused on healing—although many share strengths in other areas.

The strengths and weaknesses of the exosuits vary, with some standing out as much better performers than their counterparts, and we’ve ranked all of the exosuits in Exoprimal below.

Three of the 10 exosuits are locked behind player progression and require purchasing, so our ranking of the exosuits in Exoprimal is particularly useful if you are wondering whether to spend your hard-earned BikCoin.

The best exosuits in Exoprimal, ranked

Krieger

Mimi-gun brings lots of fun. Image via Capcom

With decent damage output as well as strong survivability, Krieger immediately stands out as the best tank exosuit class in Exoprimal and is a decent asset to any team composition.

Though maneuverability is limited, I’ve found Krieger’s mini-gun to be an efficient way of dealing significant damage to enemies, while the dome shield is great for keeping dinosaurs at bay.

The best thing about Krieger compared to other tank exosuits in the game is the fact you can still engage with aerial targets like Pteranodons, who are a thorn in the side of the other tanks in the game.

Skywave

With an attack that both inflicts damage and heals enemies, Skywave is a solid option for any team—particularly if you find yourself reluctantly taking a support exosuit if one is lacking on your team.

Using the flight ability, which is unique to Skywave, I’ve found it easy to quickly gain a bird’s-eye view of the situation, allowing me to focus both my attacks and my healing capabilities.

Skywave also has great abilities to control enemies, including an Overdrive ability that literally stops enemies in their tracks.

Zephyr

Zephyr absolutely thrives in close-combat situations and can quickly slash through hordes of enemies, making it a great choice for players who want to get up close and personal.

This exosuit is significantly improved with the use of modules, which increase damage output and survivability while retaining the ability to go toe-to-toe with both dinosaurs and other players in PvP situations.

The downside comes against aerial opponents, which are hard to hit as a melee character. When they are stunned by a Witchdoctor, however, it can create a powerful combination.

Vigilant

Take aim from distance. Image via Capcom

The last exosuit unlockable for players who have not purchased a head start pack or the deluxe edition, the Vigilant is well worth the wait and packs a real punch.

The triple-burst standard fire mode with the primary weapon is great for quickly dispatching small enemies, while I found the sniper mode to be a great way of inflicting heavy damage from distance.

Survivability is an issue with the Vigilante, though this can be combated by using the double jump to quickly evade enemy attacks. But you will want to steer clear of any close-range fights.

Murasame

Capable of inflicting high focused damage upon enemies, the Murasame is a deadly exosuit in Exoprimal, although its useability as a tank is questionable as it does not provide direct protection to teammates.

Instead, the best approach I found with Murasame was to lure in enemies and then trigger the counter ability, which blocks damage and can then be fired again to inflict a high amount of damage upon enemies.

This was great against large dinosaurs and enemy players, though it is best to have another tank in the team alongside Murasame to provide protection.

Nimbus

This support character boasts significant defensive and offensive output, though Nimbus may be harder for new players to pick up with unique mechanics and is locked behind player progression.

Nimbus switches between different weapon types, with one inflicting damage and the other healing. While I’ve found Nimbus to have higher damage output than other support exosuits, switching between the two options is not always easy.

If you can master the switching and manage cooldowns accordingly, Nimbus has the capability to be one of the best exosuits in Exoprimal.

Deadeye

Simple but effective. Image via Capcom

The basic exosuit in Exoprimal, Deadeye remains a decent option for players and is particularly good for those new to the game as it is easy to pick up and play.

Deadeye can focus attacks on any enemy type and the grenade launcher ability provides a boost to AOE damage, which is particularly effective against warms of enemies.

Deadeye also has one of the most powerful Overdrive abilities in the game, with significant damage output that can mow down enemies with ease.

Roadblock

An easy-to-use tank, Roadblock is great for blocking enemies and soaking up damage, allowing teammates to stay protected behind the shield you provide, which is capable of shouldering big hits.

I found Roadblock to be particularly effective against the mobs of dinosaurs, limiting the direction they can attack you from, while Roadblock is also useful in the Data Key Security final mission to block enemy advances in PvP.

The downside, however, comes against aerial targets and from range. Roadblock has no counter to enemies like Pteranadons and, if you don’t have the right team composition with another player who can take them down, you’ll quickly find yourself falling way behind the enemy.

Witchdoctor

The primary healer in Exoprimal, Witchdoctor is great for providing AOE healing to your entire team as well as to individual targets with the beam, though offensive capabilities are significantly restricted.

With no real damage output and limited survivability, it is easy to get swarmed when playing as Witchdoctor and I often found myself preferring the other two support exosuits in the game, who provide higher damage output.

On top of this, Witchdoctor’s healing abilities are close-ranged, meaning you cannot heal enemies if they advance and take the fight head-on, whereas the other two support exosuits can heal from a distance.

Barrage

On paper, Barrage seems like a great exosuit with a large amount of AOE damage output and the ability to set enemies on fire, but he is less impactful in game.

The primary weapon has a slower rate of fire compared to other exosuits and, if you are on a team with players who can quickly churn through mobs of enemies, whoever you were aiming for has likely moved or been killed by the time your grenade explodes.

Barrage is also weak to aerial threats, as I found it difficult to direct fire upon flying enemies, and can be torn apart at close-range. In most situations, I found other exosuits to be a much better choice.

