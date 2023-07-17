The Zephyr exosuit in Exoprimal is the perfect choice for players looking to tackle the dinosaur threat head-on, and it’s significantly improved with the use of modules.

A speedy hack-and-slash assault exosuit, the Zephyr may not immediately stand out as one of the most powerful exosuits in Exoprimal, but its skillset is enhanced by the use of modules.

Players in Exoprimal can equip up to three modules to improve certain aspects of their build, increasing everything from survivability to damage output.

Here, we’ve selected the best modules for Zephyr build in Exoprimal.

Best modules for Zephyr build in Exoprimal

Get up close and personal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Assailer

The Assailer module is unique to the Zephyr exosuit in Exoprimal and significantly reduces the cooldown on abilities by performing perfect combos, allowing players to continuously inflict maximum damage upon enemies.

To complete a perfect combo, players need to use their main attack twice and wait until the suit flashes. When it does, attack again to execute a perfect combo.

When using the Assailer module, hitting enemies with the perfect combo reduces the cooldown time of abilities significantly.

Skyfall

The Skyfall module is also unique to the Zephyr exosuit in Exoprimal. This module improves the Uppercut ability, resulting in it being able to instantly kill smaller enemies and inflict heavy damage upon large foes.

When using the Skyfall module, the Uppercut ability allows you to smash enemies caught with the ability into the ground, increasing the damage output and helping you slash through mobs of enemies quickly.

It also makes the Uppercut ability more effective in PvP situations.

Gust Step

Another unique module to the Zephyr exosuit in Exoprimal, the Gust Step module provides you with some much-needed defense while using the dash ability, increasing your survivability.

As Zephyr is one of the weaker exosuits in Exoprimal and cannot sustain significant damage, anything that boosts defense is extremely useful and allows you to escape from mobs of enemies without sustaining significant damage.

It is also useful in PvP situations, both as an offensive and defensive tactic.

Best general modules for Zephyr in Exoprimal

Choose your loadout. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you are yet to unlock the class-specific modules above, the following modules are solid options and can be equipped by all classes in the game.

Regeneration

The Regeneration module reduces the start time for automatic health regeneration, providing a crucial boost to the Zephyr exosuit due to its weak survivability.

Impact Reduction

The Impact Reduction module also effectively boosts the survivability of the Zephyr, as it reduces damage received from dinosaur attacks andthe knockback effect.

Durability

The Durability module in Exoprimal is a solid choice for Zephyr as it Provides an increase of health and therefore improves survivability greatly.

