The Deadeye exosuit in Exoprimal is a solid choice for players and can be enhanced using modules.

Modules in Exoprimal can improve your build significantly, providing increased survivability, damage output and more, turning any build into a great asset for dinosaur slaying.

Up to three modules can be equipped on any exosuit in Exoprimal. These modules improve the effectiveness of Deadeye’s all-round strengths.

Here are the best modules for Deadeye builds in Exoprimal.

Best Modules for Deadeye build in Exoprimal

An all-round decent option. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Damage Chain

The Ravager assault rifle is the basic weapon used by the Deadeye exosuit in Exoprimal and becomes significantly more powerful when using the Damage Chain module.

Unique to the Deadeye class, the Damage Chain module increases base damage of the Ravager when landing consecutive hits, maximizing your damage output.

Not only is this extremely effective against all dinosaur types, it also improves Deadeye in PvP situations.

Shot Grenade

The Shotgun Grenade is another module unique to the Deadeye class and improves the accuracy of the mounted grenade launcher on the Ravager assault rifle.

Using the Shot Grenade module increases projectile speed and makes grenades fired fly on a straighter path, allowing you to pinpoint exactly where you want to inflict maximum damage.

This increases AOE damage against mobs of enemies, and also provides a boost in PvP situations.

Dive Dodge+

The Dive Dodge+ module in Exoprimal is unique to the Deadeye class and provides a considerable boost to the dodge ability.

The biggest boost comes from a temporary increase in defense, allowing you to escape from situations where necessary, and it also reduces flinching and the distance of the dodge overall.

However, this also results in the cooldown for the dodge ability increasing by four seconds.

Best general modules for Deadye in Exoprimal

Plenty of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are yet to unlock the class-specific modules for Deadeye above, the following general modules can be equipped by all exosuits and are great options.

Regeneration

As an assault exosuit, the survivability of Deadeye is limited. Therefore, using the Regeneration module, which reduces the start time for automatic health regeneration, is a great choice.

Reload Efficiency

When playing as Deadeye, you will quickly fire through your ammunition haul, and reducing the reload time with the Reload Efficiency module allows you to consistently inflict damage on enemies.

H-Xol Compression

The Deadeye has one of the best Overdrive abilities in the game, inflicting a massive amount of damage upon enemies and allowing you to quickly churn through even the toughest of opponents.

By using the H-Xol Compression module, you can use the Overdrive ability more regularly.

