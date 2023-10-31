Ark: Survival Ascended dev addresses criticism as fans wait for console version

The wait should be over soon.

Ark: Survival Ascended developer Studio Wildcard has responded to criticism regarding the ongoing wait for the console release of the game.

The remaster of 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved was slated for an Oct. 2023 release across all platforms but a delay to the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions have pushed the release back to Nov. 2023.

However, players on PC have been able to play the game since it was released on Steam in early access on Oct. 26—leading to further frustration for console players.

Despite the ongoing wait, Ark Product Manager @NotDollie assured fans in a Twitter post that the console release remains a “priority” and a release is not being held back by members of the team working on the live game.

Fans have also been assured that they have not been forgotten, with the game’s official Discord channel plagued with requests for more information on a console release.

psst ARK players following me waiting for ASA console news:



The folks working on the live game are different to the team handling console operations. That stuff remains a priority and is ongoing



We'll have more to share on the console front soon, we haven't forgotten you 🥹 — Dollie (@NotDollie) October 31, 2023

Studio Wildcard previously stated the delay to console versions was due to “critical issues” and that crossplay between Steam and consoles has been disabled until further notice, with the former having an unfair advantage due to an earlier release.

Console players have also been promised a fresh set of servers will be launched that will have limited-time bonus rates to make up for the delay and allow players to progress through the early game quickly.

Hopes of an imminent release of Ark: Survival Ascended on console has been raised by the fact that the game now shows on both the Microsoft and PlayStation stores, though is not yet available for purchase and has no release date set.

Having sunk many hours into a single-player world on Steam, I personally cannot wait for the Xbox release so that I can roll back the years and revitalize an old tribe with my friends.

Hopefully, we won’t be waiting too much longer and we will all be exploring our way around The Island very soon.