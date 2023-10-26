Does Ark: Survival Ascended have crossplay or cross-platform?

Ark: Survival Ascended is finally here and major improvements have been made with the remaster—but does the update include crossplay or cross-platform progression?

Eight years after Ark: Survival Evolved first entered early access, Studio Wildcard’s remaster kicks off a bumper year for the team that culminates with Ark 2 releasing at the back-end of 2024—but there’s plenty to dive into before then.

Over the course of the next year, Ark: Survival Ascended will be updated with additional DLC, while the community will flood the game with mods for you to use with your friends—which will be available on consoles for the first time.

But will you be able to play with friends regardless of the platform they are on? And can you continue your playthrough on a different platform, if you wish? We have answers to both below.

Does Ark: Survival Ascended have crossplay?

A whole new world. Image via Studio Wildcard

Yes, Studio Wildcard announced Ark: Survival Ascended will have crossplay. However, due to the delay on the console release, crossplay between PC and consoles will be disabled until further notice.

Players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC will all be able to play together—but the game will not be available on old-gen consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Crossplay functionality for Ark: Survival Ascended includes modding, supported by Overwolf, which will allow console players to access popular Ark mods for the first time.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended cross-platform progression?

As well as crossplay, Ark: Survival Ascended will also have cross-platform progression at launch.

Players will be able to access their characters, dinosaurs, items, and everything else on whichever platform they choose and can switch as required.

Mods are also cross-platform and, while they can only be created on PC, they can then be installed and used on any platform.

While the availability of mods may lead to concerns that PC players could be able to access exploits and potential cheats, Studio Wildcard will also include Cross-Platform Anti-Cheat to counteract this.

