All Sniper Elite Resistance voice actors, listed

The latest entry in the Sniper Elite series, Resistance, features voice actors who play both sides of the World War II conflict.

In Sniper Elite Resistance, players play as protagonist Harry Hawker, who’s part of the titular Resistance against the Nazis. The itself doesn’t require much voice acting due to its nature and gameplay, but you can still hear plenty of actors throughout the bloody adventure.

All voice actors in Sniper Elite Resistance

We still don’t have a full list of the actors and their characters in Sniper Elite Resistance, but we did have access to the credits.

We can only assume that Klemens Koehring was once again the voice of Harry Hawker, whom he voiced in the previous entries in the Sniper Elite franchise. Here are all the voice actors who featured in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Amy Rockson

Atilla Akinci

Corinne Kempa

Daniel Alexander

James Goode

Joseph Balderrama

Kasumi Abbey-Wyndham

Klemens Koehring

Nathan Nolan

Stephan Grothgar

Tom Clarke-Hill

Wayne Forester

Koehring is one of the better-known names on the list. He lent his voice to the killer in Sniper Elite, played a part in Age of Water, and appeared in a few smaller TV and cinema productions. He’s not the only one reprising his role in Resistance, either. The game features a few actors who have appeared in the franchise before, like Daniel Alexander and Corinne Kempa.

The latter also made an appearance in another popular franchise, Dragon Age. Kempa played Leliana, one of the possible companions in Dragon Are: Origins and your primary advisor in Inquisition. Wayne Forester, who has voiced the main protagonist in Lord of the Rings: Gollum, also features. Others, like James Goode and Atilla Akinci, were a part of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

A few actors and actresses on the list also appeared in popular TV series. Amy Rockson appeared in a mini TV series called Queen Charlotte, part of the Bridgerton universe. Her other appearances include series like Sandman and The Inside Man.

