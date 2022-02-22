All PS5 Treat Codes and Answers: Where to find, how to enter, and more

Next-gen consoles have been out for more than a year now, and PlayStation 5 is still a rare sight to see in retail stores. The global chip shortage made the latest generation of consoles a rare piece of gaming equipment as most players still need to deal with scalpers while purchasing a PS5.

Sony recently launched an event that can be a glimmer of hope for all the fans who still haven’t purchased a PS5, but it requires more than luck. The Treat Codes event invites players to a code hunt as Sony will release 14 codes around the globe, which players will need to enter the contest. The codes can drop in the real world or online at any time, meaning fans will need to stay alert for a chance at securing themselves a PS5.

The final code will be released on Feb. 28, but players will be able to enter codes until March 7.

All PS5 Treat Codes and Answers

PS5 Treat Code One Code: L2, Triangle, R1, Circle, L1, X, left d-pad, right d-pad, R2, Square Question: During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS4 console globally? Answer: 15000000000

PS5 Treat Code Two Code: L2, R2, Triangle, R1, L1, Circle, left d-pad, X, Square, right d-pad Question: During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS4 console globally? Answer: 5000000000

PS5 Treat Code Three Code: Triangle, R2, left d-pad, Circle, L2, right d-pad, X, L1, R1, Square Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 1500000

PS5 Treat Code Four Code: L1, Triangle, L2, right d-pad, R2, Circle, left d-pad, X, Square, R1 Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play “NBA 2K22” globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 10000000

PS5 Treat Code Five Code: Triangle, Circle, L1, right d-pad, X, left d-pad, R1, Square, L2, right d-pad Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Horizon Zero Dawn globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 2000000

PS5 Treat Code Six Code: R1, Triangle, R2, L2, Circle, left d-pad, X, L1, right d-pad, Square Question: During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS5 console globally? Answer: 12000000000

PS5 Treat Code Seven Code: Triangle, right d-pad, Circle, L1, X, R2, left d-pad, Square, L2, right d-pad Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play God of War globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 1800000

PS5 Treat Code Eight Code: L2, R2, Triangle, Circle, left d-pad R1, right d-pad, X, Square, L1 Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Marvel’s Spider-Man globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 2500000

PS5 Treat Code Nine Code: Triangle, left d-pad, Circle, L1, L2, X, Square, R2, R1, right d-pad Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players use the “YouTube” app globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 2500000

PS5 Treat Code 10 Code: Triangle, R1, <, R2, Circle, >, X, L1, Square, L2 Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play “FIFA 22” globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer : 14000000

PS5 Treat Code 11 Code: TBA Question: TBA Answer: TBA

PS5 Treat Code 12 Code: TBA Question: TBA Answer: TBA

PS5 Treat Code 13 Code: R1, right d-pad, Triangle, L1, Circle, X, R2, Square, L2, left d-pad Question: During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS5 console globally? Answer: 2500000000

PS5 Treat Code 14 Code: TBA Question: TBA Answer: TBA



How to sign up and enter for PS5 Treat Codes and

Cracking the codes won’t be enough to secure your spot in the event since you’ll also need to sign up for the competition, and enter the codes.

To sign up for the PS5 Treat Codes event, you’ll need to:

Navigate to the PS5 Treat Codes page

Select “Enter Code”

Log in with your PlayStation ID Before proceeding, you’ll be asked to accept the terms and conditions

After accepting the terms, you’ll be able to enter the codes and you’ll need to answer a question right after You can verify your entry by looking for a crown symbol next to the quests



How to find out about the new Treat Codes?

Considering codes can drop anywhere and anytime, players will need to stay alert to find out about the new codes. The best way to discover the latest codes will be through keeping up with social media. Whenever fans start cracking codes, they share the latest information under hashtags like #PS5TREATCODES.”