All nominees for Best Esports Game in 2022 at The Game Awards

From the League of Legends World Championship to Dota 2’s The International 2022, esports across the globe heated up throughout 2022. The best players in each game battled in regional leagues and on international stages to prove their skills in some of the most esteemed events of the year.

The Game Awards, one of the most prestigious annual award shows in the games industry, highlights the best games from the year across a multitude of categories, including esports-related titles. This year, several categories are shining the spotlight on the esports industry’s best players, games, and events from 2022.

Industry officials voted on the nominations for each category in October, and the results are finally in. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley unveiled the nominations for all of the show’s categories during a livestream on Nov. 14. All that’s left is for fans to decide who will be walking away with a shiny new trophy on Dec. 8.

Best Esports Game nominees at The Game Awards 2022

The Best Esports Game award highlights the title that has “delivered the best overall esports experience to players,” including tournaments, community support, and content updates throughout the year. Several of esports’ biggest titles have made the shortlist for this year’s Best Esports Game award, including VALORANT, CS:GO, and League of Legends, while others have missed out entirely, like Apex Legends and Overwatch 2.

Here are all the nominees for the Best Esports Game award at The Game Awards 2022.

League of Legends

Rocket League

Dota 2

VALORANT

CS:GO

Fan voting is now open on The Game Awards website. To vote, fans will need to create an account and navigate between categories to select their picks.

Winners will be announced during The Game Awards broadcast on Dec. 8, which fans can watch on Twitch and YouTube.