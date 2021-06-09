All maps confirmed so far for Battlefield 2042

Battlefield fans got their first look at Battlefield 2042 in the game’s reveal trailer, which showed some of the environments players can expect to explore. Each map features a location ranging from large urban areas to mountaintops in Antarctica.

There are seven maps confirmed so far in Battlefield 2042: Orbital, Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Discarded, Breakaway, and Renewal.

Orbital

Orbital takes place in Kourou, French Guiana as players ”fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch.” The reveal trailer showed the rocket launching, which might impact the map as a dynamic event.

Hourglass

Hourglass is set in a lost city in Doha, Qatar that was abandoned in response to the desertification in the surrounding area. Players will need to worry about dust and sandstorms while fighting for control of a convoy stuck in the city.

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope sends players to Songdo, South Korea where they can fight on the ground level or engage enemies on top of skyscrapers. This will likely be a sniper’s paradise.

Manifest

Manifest allows players to fight through a Singaporean dock full of cargo containers and tight corridors. Tropical tornadoes create another hazard to consider as players fight over this key trade location.

Discarded

On Discarded, players will fight among giant stranded ships on India’s west coast. The trailer showed parts of the ships falling and crushing players below. The map will also feature “deadly storms.”

Breakaway

Breakaway is set in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, and is a dynamic map where players can destroy fuel tanks to create permanent fires. The trailer started with players diving from the top of the mountain, which might indicate a playable area at its base.

Renewal

Renewal allows players to fight on a massive man-made wall in an Egyptian desert. Players will need to take control of the various access points along the wall and must prepare for “extreme conditions.”

Battlefield 2042 will be released on Oct. 22. It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.