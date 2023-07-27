All Baldur’s Gate 3 editions and pre-order bonuses

The long wait for Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost over, and players can grab some exclusive loot if they purchase a pre-order edition.

Launching on Aug. 3 after years of early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a staggering 75-to-100 hours on a single playthrough, which can reach as much as 200 hours if you want to complete everything.

Replayability of the game is another important aspect, with a staggering 12 classes and 46 subclasses, which offer different effects in the game including dialogue options, so there’s enough to keep you entertained for years.

If you want even more from the game, there are two editions you can purchase that provide additional bonuses.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 edition and pre-order rewards

Baldur’s Gate 3 early access version

Players who have purchased the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition

Plenty of in-game boosts. Image via Larian Studios.

The Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 is digital only and is therefore only available on online platforms. However, it is also not currently available for pre-order on PC so the only way to currently get the Deluxe Edition is to purchase the early access.

Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive the following items:

Divinity Bard Song Pack

PC or PS5 Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon collection

Adventurer’s Pouch collection

Digital soundtrack for Baldur’s Gate 3

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets that provide in-depth details on each character

Mask of the Shapeshifter (access the character creator whenever you choose)

Cape of the Red Prince

Lute of the Merryweather Bard

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue

Bicorne of the Sea Beast

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition

Lots of loot. Image via Larian Studios.

Available only as a physical pre-order, you will receive all of the aforementioned items that come with the Digital Deluxe Edition in the Collector’s Edition, as well as the following:

Digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3

160-page Hardcover Art Book

Cloth Map of Faerun

Battle Diorama of Mind Flayer vs Drow

Baldur’s Gate 3 sticker sheet

Tadpole Keyring

Magic: The Gathering Battle of Baldur’s Gate Booster Pack

Oversized Engraved Metal D20

Official Certificate of Authenticity

Collector’s Edition Box

